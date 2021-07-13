Omni Pro II - HELP

Posted Yesterday, 06:06 AM

Hello All,

My name is Ben and I am new to this forum. I am located in Melbourne, Australia. Looks to be very informative so I am hoping you will all be able to help me.

I have recently purchased a house that is fully wired up with Leviton equipment.

The person I purchased the house off installs smart home technology for a living but I haven't been able to get him to help me with changes/programming so I decided to read and learn as much for myself as possible. I then hope I can make changes etc. myself. I am an electrician by trade and have done some programming in my life, however, looking at this system in my house with little information / no schematics / modules locations etc. is daunting.

Currently I cannot get the units connected to the internet... I have requested my internet provider to issue a static IP address

I have many questions and I am hoping you can help answer some.

The installation looks to comprise of many things, some items noted below:

1) An OmniProII Controller (20A00-2) - Although the enclosure not OmniIIE)

2) 4 x OmniTouch 7 screens (99A00-1)

3) HiFi 2 (95A00-2)

4) Expansion boards (17A00-8)

5) Omni-BUS relays (many of these)

Via the touch screens you can control the speakers in all rooms, electronic blinds and windows, CCTV camera, lights, alarm etc.

To start with:

What software do I need to obtain to be able to program the existing installation?

From reading it looks like ill need PC Access and OMNIBUS software, anything else?

1) Is the above correct?

2) Where can I buy/download this software?

3) What data/information do I need to be able to access the software? Passwords, IP address etc.? How do I get this information.

4) Where do I plug into use this software?

5) What phone apps do I need to mirror the touch screens? Is it snaplink? Hopefully once the system is connected to the internet I will be able to control the functions from my phone......

Look forward to hearing back from you.

Thanks,

Ben