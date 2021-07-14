I am using a Planar touchscreen hooked to an Intel NUC running Windows 10. It uses the default windows 10 touch drivers. I would like to have it beep every time someone touches the screen. I don't see anything in the HID settings in Windows 10. Is there a 3rd party utility that does this? Thanks.
Add beep on touch to touchscreen - Windows 10
#1
Posted Today, 08:56 AM
#2
Posted Today, 10:41 AM
A guess...from my HP Elitepad tablets running Windows 11 now...
Try control panel / hardware and sound / touch screen configuration / global settings / touchscreen sound
#3
Posted Today, 10:58 AM
Under Hardware and Sound I don't see a touch screen configuration. I do see a Pen and Touch section. And one option to change touch input settings. There are no settings for sound, only touch actions such as double tap, press and hold, etc. And under Touch Feedback is has "show visual feedback when touching the screen" and another option about optimizing visual feedback fro projection.
So nothing there - but thanks for suggestion.
