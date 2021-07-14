Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Add beep on touch to touchscreen - Windows 10

Started by simonmason , Today, 08:56 AM

  • Please log in to reply
2 replies to this topic

#1 simonmason

simonmason

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 88 posts
  • Software:Harmony, Main Lobby
  • Hardware:CaddX, StarGate
  • Tech:X10-PLC, UPB, Z-Wave, ZigBee
  • Audio:Nuvo
  • Phone:VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 08:56 AM

I am using a Planar touchscreen hooked to an Intel NUC running Windows 10.  It uses the default windows 10 touch drivers.  I would like to have it beep every time someone touches the screen.  I don't see anything in the HID settings in Windows 10.  Is there a 3rd party utility that does this?  Thanks.


#2 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 10538 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 10:41 AM

A guess...from my HP Elitepad tablets running Windows 11 now...

 

Try control panel / hardware and sound / touch screen configuration / global settings / touchscreen sound


#3 simonmason

simonmason

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 88 posts
  • Software:Harmony, Main Lobby
  • Hardware:CaddX, StarGate
  • Tech:X10-PLC, UPB, Z-Wave, ZigBee
  • Audio:Nuvo
  • Phone:VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 10:58 AM

Under Hardware and Sound I don't see a touch screen configuration.  I do see a Pen and Touch section.  And one option to change touch input settings.  There are no settings for sound, only touch actions such as double tap, press and hold, etc.  And under Touch Feedback is has "show visual feedback when touching the screen" and another option about optimizing visual feedback fro projection.

 

So nothing there - but thanks for suggestion.


Back to Wiring Closet


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Wiring Closet
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·