I am trying to figure out the programming for fields *79 and *80 to have the output trigger only go on when I am armed away (it is for a relay that shuts my water off). Hoping someone can list the steps for fields 79 & 80 to make this happen. It would have to stay triggered all the time when armed so the relay stays open.

Also. does output 17 have enough juice to pull a 12V Bosch-type relay or do I need to add an auxiliary 12V source?

Thanks!