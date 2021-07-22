Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Alarm system monitoring with HAI Omni (2021)

Started by BigDumbApe , Yesterday, 05:37 PM

  • Please log in to reply
1 reply to this topic

#1 BigDumbApe

BigDumbApe

    Newbie

  • New Member
  • Pip
  • 1 posts

Posted Yesterday, 05:37 PM

Hi,

 

I apologize if this question has already been asked.  I've searched and found information back from 2015 but the solutions don't seem to exist anymore.

 

I bought a house in 2009 that has an extensive HAI system.  Door strikes, garage openers, lighting sequences, alarm and fire.  I haven't used monitoring since I terminated my land line some years ago.  Mostly because of confusion on how to bridge my system.

 

It's now 2021 and i've realized my insurance requires monitoring.  I'm not overly concerned with potential breaches because to be honest, I live in a city where police barely respond to alarms anyway.

 

I have an HAI OMNI pad/system.  It would seem all the local alarm companies I've called want to decommission my alarm system system and put in something that works for them.  They have told me they can't put cellular on my HAI system and they can't or won't or don't support VOIP.

 

Obviously my HAI system is more than just my alarm so decommissioning it seems like a really bad idea.  

 

What do I do?  Is there anyone who can or will monitor this system now on a VOIP with a battery backup?   

Is there a cellular device that I can attach to the system my local alarm companies don't know about or chose not to share with me? 

 

Or is my Home Automation system on it's last breath and time to figure out how do redo all the systems in my house simply so I can have alarm monitoring?  

 

Please share your thoughts and be patient with me.  I'm not as technical as all of you.  


Thanks.

 

 

 


#2 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 10548 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Yesterday, 06:19 PM

Welcome to the Cocoontech!

 

Here on the forum you have many DIY folks / alarm vendors that are using the OmniPro panels mostly DIY installed even though it has been sunsetted by Leviton. 

 

If your panel is on the internet or you can access it remotely then programming it with a reasonably priced alarm company (reasonable ~ $10 month or so) and working with VOIP.  You can utilize either cellular or voip for the alarm.  Here utilize both.

 

Where are you located?

 

Read this

 

Alarm Relay

 

I was with Next Alarm for ~ 20 years and switched to Alarm Relay.  

 

If you have the HAI-Leviton PCA application the CS there will talk you though configuring your system to Alarm Relay...


Back to Home Automation


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·