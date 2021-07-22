Alarm system monitoring with HAI Omni (2021)

Posted Yesterday, 05:37 PM

I apologize if this question has already been asked. I've searched and found information back from 2015 but the solutions don't seem to exist anymore.

I bought a house in 2009 that has an extensive HAI system. Door strikes, garage openers, lighting sequences, alarm and fire. I haven't used monitoring since I terminated my land line some years ago. Mostly because of confusion on how to bridge my system.

It's now 2021 and i've realized my insurance requires monitoring. I'm not overly concerned with potential breaches because to be honest, I live in a city where police barely respond to alarms anyway.

I have an HAI OMNI pad/system. It would seem all the local alarm companies I've called want to decommission my alarm system system and put in something that works for them. They have told me they can't put cellular on my HAI system and they can't or won't or don't support VOIP.

Obviously my HAI system is more than just my alarm so decommissioning it seems like a really bad idea.

What do I do? Is there anyone who can or will monitor this system now on a VOIP with a battery backup?

Is there a cellular device that I can attach to the system my local alarm companies don't know about or chose not to share with me?

Or is my Home Automation system on it's last breath and time to figure out how do redo all the systems in my house simply so I can have alarm monitoring?

Thanks.