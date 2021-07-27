Jump to content


Drape controller?

Started by linuxha , Today, 02:05 PM

#1 linuxha

Posted Today, 02:05 PM

I am looking to control a set up vertical slat drapes with either a Zigbee, Z-Wave or WiFi device. I could probably build one but I want to see what is out there before I attempt that. There are 2 sets of controls. One turns the slat (180 degree motion) and the other for left to right control of the slats (10 ft full open to full close). Is there anything out there? I'd be writing my own software in Node-Red to interface to it.


#2 ano

Posted Today, 08:59 PM

Most companies make motorized blinds today.  You didn't mention size, but Home Depot or Amazon lists many.  If they are unique is size, and can go to a blind store and they can be made.  Usually they have proprietary wireless remotes, like Somfy but you can also get wired ones and add your own receiver. 


#3 LarrylLix

Posted Today, 10:15 PM

Look for blinds.ca or blinds.com for big name manufacturers products at about 50% of the price.


