Drape controller?

Posted Today, 02:05 PM

I am looking to control a set up vertical slat drapes with either a Zigbee, Z-Wave or WiFi device. I could probably build one but I want to see what is out there before I attempt that. There are 2 sets of controls. One turns the slat (180 degree motion) and the other for left to right control of the slats (10 ft full open to full close). Is there anything out there? I'd be writing my own software in Node-Red to interface to it.