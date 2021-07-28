Thermostat and app - strange sync and temp request issue

Posted Yesterday, 04:02 PM

Hi folks,

Hope you don't mind I started a new thread. Wanted to keep my questions separated and organized.

I have HAI thermostats in the brain of my house. They communicate with laser temp readers in each room. I can control the HVAC from either the physical controls in the brain of the house or from one of the apps I use on my phone to navigate the HAI.

The issue I am having exists across multiple devices, iPhone, iPad, etc. The issue also exists on different apps. For example, it happens on SPACE, HAIKU HELPER and SNAPLINK (when it was working)... So by process of elimination, it's not the device or the app. Something else is causing it.

The problem: Let's say it's 80 degrees outside and I want the AC set to 70 in the living room. I open the app (I'm using SPACE now), I navigate to the temperature controls and into the zone I want to adjust. The zone will say:

"Living Room" and the Cool request setting will say 91°. I press the -° button until the request gets to 70° and when I take my hand off the -° button, the request temperature pops back to 91°.

- If I go to the physical control unit it will say 91° and I can adjust it to 70° and it will hold. But when I do it remotely, in this zone it won't hold.

In the Bedroom, I'll go to adjust it and will have the request at 51°. If I set it to 70° on my phone, it will hold the request temperature.

I remember when I had a tech here, he said the system just needed a "reset" and he did something to make it work. The fix didn't hold for very long but it did fix it.

So why is my system setting these weird request temperatures? Why is the app request not working on certain zones? How do I reset it?

Thank you in advance..