DSC PC1616 Panel and DSC PK5501 Pad can not clear "5" error code

Posted Today, 04:12 PM

Our house came with a DSC PC1616 Panel and two DSC PK5501 pads.

The codes were lost so I factory reset the panel.

I have been successful in that the Installers code and master code have been reset to the default values.

I am able to program the PK5501 pad ( gee I love that complexity with all the numbers instead of words ---- not )

I have a green checkmark for ready but also a yellow triangle error.

When I press *2 I get the number 5 - which means that there is a sensor or zone issue.

When I press 5 again it is supposed to tell me which zone is at fault but all I get is a blank screen. I then have to hit ### to get back to the main screen

This is a very simple set up right now with only 4 active zones

zone 1- door set up as a code 01 zone

zone 2- door set up as a code 01 zone

zone 3- door set up as a code 01 zone

zone 4- motion detector set up as a code 05 zone

I went into programing and turned off zones 5, 6, 7 which were labeled as smoke detectors on the sticker inside the panel.

The two pads I have are PK5501's ( the hard to read ones) and they do not have wireless capabilities. I don't think the wireless smoke detectors were ever integrated into the alarm system.

Also, again I do have a green checkmark and I can arm the system, but it wants to bypass a zone when I do that.

Any help would be appreciated.

Thanks