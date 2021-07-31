Jump to content


Upgrading a Linux 32 Gb mSATA to a 240 Gb mSATA

Just an FYI here relating to upgrading a 32 Gb mSATA to a 240 Gb mSATA on an Ubuntu 20.04 OS computer for a new automation computer.

 

1 - Hardware:  Jetway HBJC420U591W--3160-B  NUC sized automation server that included 4Gb of RAM and a 32Gb mSATA drive.

      Micro is a Fanless Intel® Celeron N3160 SoC, 1.60GHz – 2.24GHz Burst, Quad-Core, 6W TDP, with AES-NI support

 

Jetway

 

2 - Upgraded 4 Gb SODIMM to 8 Gb SODIMM

3 - Upgraded 32 Gb mSATA to 240 Gb mSATA 

4 - 64Gb USB stick

 

                                                                                                                                                                      

 

1 - boot up with Ubuntu 20.04 boot / install USB ISO which lets you install OS or run OS and install it later.

2 - Plug in 64 Gb USB stick

3 - using GParted write 32Gb mSATA image to 64 Gb USB stick - power down PC and remove cover (4 screws).

4 - remove 32Gb mSATA and replace with new 240Gb mSATA - reinstall cover on PC

5 - boot up with Ubuntu 20.04 boot / install ISO

6 - using GParted write USB image to 240 Gb mSATA.

7 - expand 32Gb partition to 240 Gb partition

 

The Intel NUC sized micro computer will be used for automation running a base of Ubuntu 20.04, Homeseer 4, Home Assistant (old/new HASSIO) and Oracle Virtual Box.  Mostly being used to run MQTT.  A Windows 7E VB will be utilized for this or that.

 

I have a similiar box called the Beelink BT3 Pro (a bit faster) with 4 Gb of RAM which has been running automation now for maybe 2 years.

 

The is replacing a Pine64 2Gb computer which has done well except for trashing the SD card and not being able to run Oracle Virtual Box.


