Amazon Netgear Sales

Posted Today, 10:08 AM

Thanks. Not many deals in amazon.ca(nada) though. I think the competition has finally arrived and prices on these mesh and tri-band routers are finally starting the break some.

I have an old Netgear R7000 router I only use as an access point now, but many of it's features still run circles around my three ASUS routers, including two of the newer tri-band mesh routers. The Netgear R7000 has never needed rebooting in 7-10 years now? (Not sure how old it is). I've been watching Netgear prices lately.

My ASUS routers have been rebooted and factory reset probably over 100 times each in last year. I think my AC1900 has finally bricked itself (Model built with only 64kB of NVRAM, that they secretly abandoned us, switching to 256kB in that same model, right after I purchased. It overheats when horizontal, and also crashes after 51 devices connected) Another RT-AX92u tri-band mesh model just got support replaced and the 5GHz will still not stay connected to my Roku stick and a few other devices.