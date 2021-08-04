Problem when trying to enroll wireless sensors

Posted Yesterday, 11:02 PM

Hi everyone. I have a Elk M1G with 7 hardwired expanders and a M1XRF2H receiver. I have had the system configured and running for the hardwired zones for over a year and working well. I am now trying to enroll a few of the Alula RE218 flood sensors into the system.

As far as I can tell, these sensors must be enrolled in through the panel, and through through the ELKRP2 program.

The first thing I did was to add a set of wireless expander zones starting at 113. I added 3 wireless expander zones since each RE218 has 3 zones on it (heat, freeze, and flood), and I wanted room to add more.

Then I sent this config to the panel, and exited RP2. I went to the panel and enrolled 2 of the RE218's, in zones 113-118 (with 3 different loop values).

I exited programming mode on the panel, and went back to RP2, and a conflict was show when I connected to the pnael. I read in the values from the panel to the database, but after doing this, not only did the wireless sensors not sow up in wireless setup, but the wireles zone groups now show up as more hardwired expanders!

I have done this twice and it's doing the same thing both times.

What am I missing? Is there something different I have to do after adding wireless zones so they stick other than sending them to the panel and saving to the account file? Why do they come back from the panel as hardwired zones?

Thanks!

Mike