Flickering UPB Lights - Aclara TWACS

I have Aclara (TWACS Signal) metering system installed on the pole at my home. PCS, WS1DL-6 UPB dimmer switches were installed throughout (60-65 each). They were receiving interference from the meter while it was reading my usage. Sierra Electric (New Mexico) asked Aclara to have my readings reduced from hourly, to once each 24 hour period at 12:00 midnight. This really helped the EXTREME flickering each hour of the day.

I still have flickering issues with both LED and Incandescent light fixtures. Sometimes a quick bling; maybe 15-45 minutes later I could get another blink or a flicker.

I have installed LDS-120 stabilizers and IRL-1oK resistors in parallel with the load/neutral on each switch with no noticeable change. I've swapped incandescent lamps with LED and vice versa; no change.

What I've finally tested was installing four Simply-Automated US40-11 dimmer switches in place of four PCS, WS1DL-6 switches. The flickering and blink issues disappeared entirely. That was great to see after many months of playing with this mess. The problem now is that Simply-Automated appears to no longer be operating their business.

Can anyone tell me why the Simply Automated US11-40 dimmer will operate the lights without any flickering and the PCS UPB, WS1DL-6 dimmers allow blinking and flickering off and on daily?