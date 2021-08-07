HDMI Over Cat 6

Posted Yesterday, 10:47 AM

Hi all, my family room is located on the main level with a TV installed over the gas fireplace. There is an existing HDMI cable, coax cable and CAT6 cable run through the walls to this location from the lower level. There are in ceiling speakers installed also run to the lower level (Didn't design it - just moved in!). Previously we were getting decent 1080p over the HDMI cable. The CAT6 was used to transmit IR signals to the lower level to control the Receiver, DVD player and cable Box. COAX is unused. When we moved to an early 4K TV I had to install a signal booster but this seemed to work just fine. However we could not take advantage of ARC when watching Netflix or Prime off the FireStick.



We have just renovated the family room and I was able to fit a new Sony Smart TV XR75X90J into the budget (or at least snuck it in!). This allows me to remove the Prime FireStick. I also wanted to see if if could use an HDMI over CAT6 extender to replace the HDMI cable, and at the same time pass IR and ARC over the CAT6 Cable. I purchased an OREI UHD-EXB132AR-K unit from amazon which seemed to have these features and installed (note, ARC is done via Toslink from the TV to the receiver unit and then sending unit back to the receiver). Problem is there is no power to the sending unit (or at least the power LED is off) and no video is passed much less anything else. Strangely when I remove the CAT6 cable from the sending unit the Power LED comes on. Can't figure it out. I have used a cable tester to test the CAT6 and I get 8 lights on each end so I do not think it is the CAT cable.



The old method of using HDMI with a signal booster still works but I do not get any audio back to the Receiver from the TV. Anyone have any thoughts?