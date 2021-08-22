Test CAT6 run that quit working?

Posted 22 August 2021 - 01:01 PM

I'd test the cable first, but most testers are only for continuity. That'd at least tell you if there's a pair that's gone missing or, shorted between pairs. If you had a fancier tested that did TDR measurements that might be additionally informative.

Then maybe with something 'disposable' on the house end (like an old router). Could be the ethernet circuits in either end have gotten fried. start with one side with something 'not important' and keep that in place and use something on the other end to see if a connection can be made.



Lightning, surges and other power disruptions are fiendishly annoying in how they avoid all best attempts to stop them. And there's nothing that says it couldn't also be a coincidence of rodent, insect, water or other environmental damage.