Have a run to a detached garage that has been in about a year. Suddenly the connection is bad. I have surge suppressors on both ends but it seems the issue is in the cable run itself. I was out of town but it looks to have happened about the time of a 30 minute utility outage but not sure it is related. No severe storms in the area that I could tell. The connection to the router works fine at the equipment in the house and at the other end nothing (using equipment that works in other locations). The lights by the network connector flash briefly when the cable is plugged in but then go out and stay out when normally one would light and the other would flash. It's a buried line in conduit so physical damage seems unlikely. I will be checking for shorts and opens and if I find anything wrong do a TDR test to determine the location of the issue. Thought I would post here for any ideas on testing or what might have happened.
-
Did you know that you can enjoy many members-only features simply by quickly registering (no CAPTCHA!)?
Registering gives you access to our giveaways, forum features, increased search performance, access to our Download Library, create your own blog & gallery, and more!
Once you have registered, stop by in 'Hello World', and introduce yourself.
Test CAT6 run that quit working?
#1
Posted 22 August 2021 - 12:52 PM
#2
Posted 22 August 2021 - 01:01 PM
I'd test the cable first, but most testers are only for continuity. That'd at least tell you if there's a pair that's gone missing or, shorted between pairs. If you had a fancier tested that did TDR measurements that might be additionally informative.
Then maybe with something 'disposable' on the house end (like an old router). Could be the ethernet circuits in either end have gotten fried. start with one side with something 'not important' and keep that in place and use something on the other end to see if a connection can be made.
Lightning, surges and other power disruptions are fiendishly annoying in how they avoid all best attempts to stop them. And there's nothing that says it couldn't also be a coincidence of rodent, insect, water or other environmental damage.
#3
Posted 22 August 2021 - 01:04 PM
Was this cable around 100 meters or around 300 feet?
lightening damage and how to protect?
Terminating wire for camera?
Take the surge supressors off and test the cable with something like this. Thinking you had already purchased one way back.
#4
Posted 22 August 2021 - 02:17 PM
It's not the equipment on either end or the surge suppressors. I am thinking it may just be a failed crimp on the ends. I don't have a ethernet cable tester so it will be with a multimeter. My TDR is a pulse generator and oscilloscope - not a real TDR but it works well. I have used it to find other issues several times.
Pete, it is the 250ft run but not to the camera. Both ends are inside and well protected from moisture.
#5
Posted 22 August 2021 - 02:30 PM
I've run across a number of 'turned out to be a bad crimp' posts in other groups online. All of them summer heat related. Don't know what brand connectors or cable though. But given the number that have been posted, you might not be on the wrong track to re-do the termination.
#6
Posted 22 August 2021 - 02:49 PM
Personally I would purchase an Ethernet cable tester. The one I mentioned above is around $50 on Amazon and test the ends without the surge suppressors first.
#7
Posted 22 August 2021 - 04:39 PM
I've run across a number of 'turned out to be a bad crimp' posts in other groups online. All of them summer heat related. Don't know what brand connectors or cable though. But given the number that have been posted, you might not be on the wrong track to re-do the termination.
I am thinking you are right on this. Now I just have to find my crimp tool since the ends are male plugs. I have lost track of it....
#8
Posted 25 August 2021 - 01:47 PM
Could also be water in the conduit. Buried conduit usually, eventually, collects water. Cable rated for direct burial?
0 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users