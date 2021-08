Posted 22 August 2021 - 06:07 PM

i just changed out an older temperature sensor with a new 31A00-7 Extended Range Temperature sensor. it should be about 76 outside or so but the sensor says 106. This is a three wire connection as was the previous one. Ant thoughts on why it would not register the right temperature. In PC access the Status/ Control says 0 but so did the previous sensor and it says secure.

Thoughts?