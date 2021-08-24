Phantom Troubles on DSC 1864

Posted Yesterday, 08:04 AM

Hoping somebody can help provide some insight as I have been struggling with this for a bit.

I have a basic full hardwired setup using a DSC 1864 panel (4.62 firmware), two lcd keypad and a System Sensor Cosmod device connecting 2 wire smokes and co2 sensors. The Cosmod device is powered by the pgm pins of the panel. Smokes are connected to zone 1 and CO2 zone 2.

I am having two issues related to phantom alerts that can not be cleared unless I power cycle the panel. The first is if I remove any smoke sensor I get an expected trouble. When the sensor is reinstalled the panel still shows a trouble but when I select on the trouble it then says "no troubles exist" and still get the yellow triangle.

I see the same phantom trouble after I exit programming mode. In the logs I see the following:

Installer Lead In

Installer Lead Out

CO2 Alarm Trouble

CO2 Alarm Trouble Restore

All events have the exact same timestamp.

So looks like both issues are related to a fire trouble occurring that then causes a phantom trouble that can only be cleared with a power cycle. Also if I test the smoke or CO2 alarms and *72 I will get a phantom trouble as well.

Spoke with the vendor where I bought the equipment from and haven't been able to help. They said it is not expected but also could happen. Since this is pretty repeatable I feel like something else is wrong.

Thanks