toner cartridge source?

Posted 25 August 2021 - 07:17 AM

We use generic cartridges in our Brother 6130CW laser printer. Instead of about $350 for the 1200 page brand name cartridges we get 5 x 2100 pages cartridges (CYM? + 2 Black) for around the $50 mark. Just as good of quality and about double the quantity of printing pages. Usually they do not contain the counter chips and you won't throw away half full toner cartridges that are locked.

Don't let all the F.U.D. tactics scare you into ridiculous prices.