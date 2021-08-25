Have an HP 4000 laser that takes cartridge C4127X. It's an older printer so the local stores don't stock it. I have bought old sealed HP cartridges with good luck in the past but the last one has some streaking. So wondering if I can avoid the normal $150 - $180 price tag and get decent prints. I see lots of places advertising cheap ones but have been hesitant... Any recommendations for good places that offer a warranty if things don't work well?
toner cartridge source?
Posted 24 August 2021 - 09:05 PM
Posted 24 August 2021 - 09:09 PM
Amazon Prime with free returns if it doesn't work for you.
Found these reasonably priced on Amazon.
(1-Pack, Super High Yield) TG Imaging Compatible Toner Cartridge Replacement for HP 27X C4127X use in HP Laser Jet 4000 4000N 4000T 4050 4050N LBP-1760 Printer (10,000 Pages)
Geez here still have an HP 6MP on line next to a new MFC Canon Combo. I do continue to print stuff on both of the printers.
Posted 25 August 2021 - 06:22 AM
Thanks Pete! Your link actually just goes to this forum page but it's easy to find on Amazon.
Posted 25 August 2021 - 07:17 AM
We use generic cartridges in our Brother 6130CW laser printer. Instead of about $350 for the 1200 page brand name cartridges we get 5 x 2100 pages cartridges (CYM? + 2 Black) for around the $50 mark. Just as good of quality and about double the quantity of printing pages. Usually they do not contain the counter chips and you won't throw away half full toner cartridges that are locked.
Don't let all the F.U.D. tactics scare you into ridiculous prices.
