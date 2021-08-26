Looking For A Source For 12V RCA Relays

Posted Yesterday, 10:14 AM

I need some 12V RCA relays to switch line level audio signals without introducing noise on the line. These used to be common as they were used when adding third party audio gear into a car and have it switched on from a control signal from the original radio but now I can't seem to find any. Anybody know a source for relays designed to switch line level RCA signals from 12V? A relay designed to switch CATV coax (F connector) signals from 12V could also be made to work for this.