How to connect my Panasonic/Samsung split systems to OMNi Pro 2?

Started by Bitali , Aug 29 2021 08:20 AM

#1 Bitali

Posted 29 August 2021 - 08:20 AM

Hello all

I have 4 split systems in the house, all in different areas.

I would like to set these up so I can control via my touch screens.

Manufacturers are Panasonic and Samsung.

Anyone done this previously?

Any help would be appreciated.

Thanks

Ben

#2 LQtechvn

Posted 29 August 2021 - 10:08 AM

I has make this type device long time ago


#3 LQtechvn

Posted 29 August 2021 - 10:32 AM


#4 Bitali

Posted 29 August 2021 - 04:37 PM

Thank you for that

I have found that each Panasonic/Samsung has a HB-ZIGDA-01 gateway connected to it the gateways have just been turned off.

Is there and instructions/install manuals for these gateways? What software do you use to program them?

#5 LQtechvn

Posted 29 August 2021 - 08:20 PM

Have you got hardware gateway?


