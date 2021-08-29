Hello all
I have 4 split systems in the house, all in different areas.
I would like to set these up so I can control via my touch screens.
Manufacturers are Panasonic and Samsung.
Anyone done this previously?
Any help would be appreciated.
Thanks
Ben
How to connect my Panasonic/Samsung split systems to OMNi Pro 2?
Started by Bitali , Aug 29 2021 08:20 AM
4 replies to this topic
Posted 29 August 2021 - 08:20 AM
Posted 29 August 2021 - 10:08 AM
I has make this type device long time ago
Edited by LQtechvn, 29 August 2021 - 10:09 AM.
Posted 29 August 2021 - 10:32 AM
Posted 29 August 2021 - 04:37 PM
Thank you for that
I have found that each Panasonic/Samsung has a HB-ZIGDA-01 gateway connected to it the gateways have just been turned off.
Is there and instructions/install manuals for these gateways? What software do you use to program them?
I have found that each Panasonic/Samsung has a HB-ZIGDA-01 gateway connected to it the gateways have just been turned off.
Is there and instructions/install manuals for these gateways? What software do you use to program them?
Posted 29 August 2021 - 08:20 PM
Have you got hardware gateway?
