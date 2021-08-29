Jump to content


Crawl space inspection robot/drone

Started by Ira , Aug 29 2021 11:18 AM

Posted 29 August 2021 - 11:18 AM

I know there are profession crawl space inspection robots, but they cost at least a couple of grand and are built for much more difficult scenarios than mine.

 

New home, with a 30" high crawl space over a full foundation. The crawl space floor is a finished concrete foundation (flat, level, etc.) that is all one level. Nothing to "climb over". It's a little over 100' from the crawl space door to the furthest point. There are a lot of 2x6 pony walls supporting the first floor, but there are a lot of 3' wide access openings in the pony walls that allow access to any area of the crawl space without having to go over wall plates nailed to the floor. The crawl space is sealed/unvented.

 

I think the requirements are pretty simple. Must be wireless remote control, have high quality video, pan and tilt, zoom would be nice, built in lighting, maybe an hour of runtime. It doesn't need to have a functioning arm/hand. All I need is good video and mobility capability.

 

What do I want to use it for? I don't know. Never had a crawl space house. Maybe check for a water leak or intrusion. Look for critters/bugs that shouldn't be able to get inside the crawl space. Who knows.

 

I guess what I'm looking for is something between a hobby RC vehicle and a professional grade robot, maybe costing up to $500.

 

Any suggestions?

 

Thanks,

Ira


Posted 30 August 2021 - 07:33 AM

Check out Yahboom

 

You will need to build it.  There is a kit available on Amazon.

 

Yahboom Professional Raspberry Pi AI Robot Kit with Camera Programming Electronic DIY Tank Robotics Kit for Teens and Adults Compatible Pi 4B Model 3B+ 3B(Raspberry Pi NOT Include)

 


Posted 30 August 2021 - 09:11 AM

I have built two similar kits now. The first one's radar was defective and never could get it to work. Second one, I never finished yet. These kits are very flimsy and not very rugged but may do the job. Range of the WiFi may be limited to less than what you want.
 
I would think lighting would be your next hitch. Cams are not usually very sensitive. I was thinking of some LED trouble lamps shoved down each side of the space via an extension style broom handle. I use one for clearing snow off my PV panels. Leave the lamps in place cords to the entrance as an on/off  disconnect point. You may be able to see enough with binoculars given better lighting.
 
Get yourself a mechanics creeper and eye googles for dust on your back. Install some ropes to pull yourself down the far end and back.

