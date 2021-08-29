Crawl space inspection robot/drone

Posted 29 August 2021 - 11:18 AM

I know there are profession crawl space inspection robots, but they cost at least a couple of grand and are built for much more difficult scenarios than mine.

New home, with a 30" high crawl space over a full foundation. The crawl space floor is a finished concrete foundation (flat, level, etc.) that is all one level. Nothing to "climb over". It's a little over 100' from the crawl space door to the furthest point. There are a lot of 2x6 pony walls supporting the first floor, but there are a lot of 3' wide access openings in the pony walls that allow access to any area of the crawl space without having to go over wall plates nailed to the floor. The crawl space is sealed/unvented.

I think the requirements are pretty simple. Must be wireless remote control, have high quality video, pan and tilt, zoom would be nice, built in lighting, maybe an hour of runtime. It doesn't need to have a functioning arm/hand. All I need is good video and mobility capability.

What do I want to use it for? I don't know. Never had a crawl space house. Maybe check for a water leak or intrusion. Look for critters/bugs that shouldn't be able to get inside the crawl space. Who knows.

I guess what I'm looking for is something between a hobby RC vehicle and a professional grade robot, maybe costing up to $500.

Any suggestions?

Thanks,

Ira