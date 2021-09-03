Ideas for shade up and down reporting?

Posted Yesterday, 03:06 PM

I have a number of RF shades that I managed to get my Bond hub to control. Unfortunately the commands get through about 9 out of 10 times. I was thinking that it would be great to have some sort of sensor that reported whether the shade was up or down. I was thinking about a small magnetic switch sensor that could be hidden in the bottom of the shade that triggers when it gets to the bottom. Does anyone have any ideas? Thanks