Ideas for shade up and down reporting?

Started by simonmason , Yesterday, 03:06 PM

Posted Yesterday, 03:06 PM

I have a number of RF shades that I managed to get my Bond hub to control.  Unfortunately the commands get through about 9 out of 10 times.  I was thinking that it would be great to have some sort of sensor that reported whether the shade was up or down.  I was thinking about a small magnetic switch sensor that could be hidden in the bottom of the shade that triggers when it gets to the bottom.  Does anyone have any ideas?  Thanks


Posted Yesterday, 03:23 PM

Or a microswitch if it's heavy enough and you can align it properly.


Posted Yesterday, 05:42 PM

Many motor/servo systems detect current drawn that increases radically when the motor locks rotor at the end of travel. Think power windows in a vehicle. Sent from my SM-G781W using Tapatalk
