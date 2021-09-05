Elk Wireless - Erratic Response

Posted Yesterday, 12:08 PM

Wired sensors are fast and consistent. I have 4 wired sensors. Garage doors and two rope water sensors Single Branch using a M1DBH. 4 devices plugged in terminated at port 5 Devices: Data bus - keypad, 2-way transceiver, 319.5 receiver, lutron interface XEP Relay board Sensors Wired - 2 x garage doors, 2 x water sensors Sensors Wireless - 2 x 6022, 1 x 6023, 1 x TX-E201 In process of installing and testing which is why not a lot of wireless sensors yet. Draw calculation - Haven't bothered to do this as it's barely a handful of things connected so far Started out with 2-Way transceiver and was experiencing this problem. I had the 319 receiver so I added it to compare. Moved the 2-way transceiver further away from the can and added the 319 next to the 2-way. As they are on far apart (spectrum wise) to each other their proximity shouldn't matter unless they are doing something wonky Yes occasionally I have seen a red LED on the 6022 even when in the same room as the transceiver Rules - 1 rule for testing purpose



2. Do you also have a jumper on JP3 on the M1 to provide a second termination for the data bus? The data bus always requires 2 terminators to be installed - one at each end. Since you only have one branch, the M1 itself is the "other" end.

4. I did a quick power calc based on your list, and you might just be at the limit of the M1's power supply. Are you providing power for the XEP from the M1 itself, or from the separate wall wart power supply that comes with it? If you're using the wall wart, then you're ok. The XEP uses quite a bit of power.

The relay board can also draw quite a bit of power (250mA) when all the relays are active. But since you don't have any rules to activate them right now, it shouldn't be causing any problems.

Since you are seeing delays in getting a green light and are also seeing occasional red lights on the wireless transmitter, I'm thinking that the problem is not with the M1, but is more likely with the wireless communication.

My understanding is that the two way handshaking of the M1XRFTW is handled by the wireless board itself. The M1 doesn't know anything about it. The M1 is just sent a packet on the databus saying that a zone is secure or not secure. The fact that the wireless transmitter is sometimes slow to show a green light indicates that it had to send several transmissions before receiving an acknowledgment. And sometimes it never gets one, and that's when it shows a red light.

It's strange that you're having trouble with both wireless receivers. It makes me wonder if there is some source of serious RFI that's affecting them. You could try turning off all of the circuit breakers in your house, except for the one that is providing power to the M1, to see if there is something in your house that is the cause. Kind of a long shot, but it's worth a try.

One thing I would do, if you haven't done it already, is to replace the batteries in a couple of the transmitters and see if that makes a difference. A number of people in the past have reported that the batteries that came from the factory were half-dead.