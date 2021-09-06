Moving HA from Ubuntu 20.04 to Oracle VB

Posted 06 September 2021 - 12:22 PM

Been seeing unstable build of HA now for a couple of months running on Ubuntu 20.04.

Built a new box recently and it updated fine a few times until yesterday.

I also have current version of HS4 running on same Ubuntu Box and a Windows VB for SAPI speech. (total VBs ==> 2)

It is currently running Supervisor and HACS.

I was able to update it using the HA command line functions and it was a PITA. I am still seeing unstable build.

Today decided to use the posted HA VDI for VB to see how that works.

Linux Home Assistant

VDI Download.

I see that it boots in to an HA OS. Linux - HomeAssistant

I have two Gb NICs on micro computer so bridging second NIC for HA OS.

Went to the web interface and see this:





Installed SSH / Terminal access and configuration for external SSH access.

Installation of HACS

| | | | /\ (_) | | | | | |__| | ___ _ __ ___ ___ / \ ___ ___ _ ___| |_ __ _ _ __ | |_ | __ |/ _ \| '_ \ _ \ / _ \ / /\ \ / __/ __| / __| __/ _\ | '_ \| __| | | | | (_) | | | | | | __/ / ____ \\__ \__ \ \__ \ || (_| | | | | |_ |_| |_|\___/|_| |_| |_|\___| /_/ \_\___/___/_|___/\__\__,_|_| |_|\__| Welcome to the Home Assistant command line. System information IPv4 addresses for enp0s3: 192.168.244.249/25 IPv6 addresses for enp0s3: 2601:xxx OS Version: Home Assistant OS 6.2 Home Assistant Core: 2021.9.3 Home Assistant URL: http://homeassistant.local:8123 Observer URL: http://homeassistant.local:4357 ~ $ wget -O - https://get.hacs.xyz | bash -

jkjljljl