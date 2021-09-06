Jump to content


Moving HA from Ubuntu 20.04 to Oracle VB

Started by pete_c , Sep 06 2021 12:22 PM

#1 pete_c

pete_c

Posted 06 September 2021 - 12:22 PM

Been seeing unstable build of HA now for a couple of months running on Ubuntu 20.04.    

 

Built a new box recently and it updated fine a few times until yesterday.     

 

I also have current version of HS4 running on same Ubuntu Box and a Windows VB for SAPI speech. (total VBs ==> 2)  

 

It is currently running Supervisor and HACS.    

 

I was able to update it using the HA command line functions and it was a PITA.  I am still seeing unstable build.    

 

Today decided to use the posted HA VDI for VB to see how that works.   

 

Linux Home Assistant  

 

VDI Download.  

 

I see that it boots in to an HA OS. Linux - HomeAssistant    

 

I have two Gb NICs on micro computer so bridging second NIC for HA OS.  

 

Went to the web interface and see this:  

 

HA 1

 

Installed SSH / Terminal access and configuration for external SSH access.

 

Installation of HACS

 

| |  | |                          /\           (_)   | |            | |  
| |__| | ___  _ __ ___   ___     /  \   ___ ___ _ ___| |_ __ _ _ __ | |_ 
|  __  |/ _ \| '_ \ _ \ / _ \   / /\ \ / __/ __| / __| __/ _\ | '_ \| __|
| |  | | (_) | | | | | |  __/  / ____ \\__ \__ \ \__ \ || (_| | | | | |_ 
|_|  |_|\___/|_| |_| |_|\___| /_/    \_\___/___/_|___/\__\__,_|_| |_|\__|


Welcome to the Home Assistant command line.


System information
  IPv4 addresses for enp0s3: 192.168.244.249/25
  IPv6 addresses for enp0s3: 2601:xxx
  OS Version:               Home Assistant OS 6.2
  Home Assistant Core:      2021.9.3


  Home Assistant URL:       http://homeassistant.local:8123
  Observer URL:             http://homeassistant.local:4357
~ $ wget -O - https://get.hacs.xyz | bash -

 

#2 roussell

roussell

Posted Yesterday, 08:15 PM

Just run Supervised on Debian. I too fought it for the longest time; not because I had a problem with Debian, but because EVERYTHING I did was on Ubuntu. I didn’t want to run their all-in version on stripped Alpine Linux so I finally bit the bullet and reinstalled on the latest Debian. It’s been rock solid with absolutely zero problems since. Terry Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

#3 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 07:39 AM

Thank you Terry.

 

Will more than likely go the Debian way.  A full circle now as that is where I started a few years back running Linux on Arm CPUs.  (IE: Seagate Dockstar Irrigation controller).

 

This all started with last HomeAssistant update.  It did not work due to the Ubuntu OS issues.  I was able to repair it using the CLI interface.

 

Originally repaired on oldest running Home Assistant still on Ubuntu 18.04 with Homeseer 3 running.  Then fixed it on newer Homeassistant running on Ubuntu 20.04 with Homeseer 4.  I also have a 3rd instance running for house #2 on a Pine64 2Gb box running Armbian with a HA configuration script.  Same issue though on the Pine64 box (and SD RW issues which crop up sometimes).

 

That said I also went to installing the Oracle Virtual Box Homeassistant VDI which also works and makes HA more "portable" while concurrently running Homeseer 4.

 

I am definitely going to the Supervisor HA build as that is most stable and more than likely shut down the old Ubuntu builds of HA.


#4 jon102034050

jon102034050

Posted Today, 01:51 PM

Just run Supervised on Debian. I too fought it for the longest time; not because I had a problem with Debian, but because EVERYTHING I did was on Ubuntu. I didn’t want to run their all-in version on stripped Alpine Linux so I finally bit the bullet and reinstalled on the latest Debian. It’s been rock solid with absolutely zero problems since. Terry Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

 

^^ this! I ran their supervised on ubuntu for a long time until they started warning that it was an "unsupported" OS, then I switched to debian and have had zero problems. 


