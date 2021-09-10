Best way to expand an ELK M1 Gold system for an ADU/Studio

Posted Yesterday, 06:11 PM

Using a M1XIN wired back to the M1 in the main house using Catx cable is fine. That's better than running multiple zones between buildings if you have more than a couple. And if you want a keypad in the ADU/Studio, you'll need to run a cable for the data bus anyway.

The one thing to be careful of is surges caused by nearby lightning. That can damage the M1 and anything else connected to it. To protect things, make sure to put a surge suppressor, like these Diteks, on each end of the cable where it enters each building. The closer they can be to the ground rod for each building's electrical service, the better. That is, run the M1 cable so that it enters each building at the same point as the electrical service. You want any surges to get to your electrical system's earth ground over the shortest possible distance.

It would be best to run the remote M1XIN and keypad on an auxiliary 12VDC power supply. That eliminates any issues with voltage drop over the cable. Also gives you additional power for PIR detectors, smoke detectors, etc.

If you want the ADU/Studio to be controlled separately, you can set it up as a second Area. The keypad in the ADU/Studio would normally be used to control that area. But any keypads in the main house can also be used, though it takes some extra key presses to temporarily switch those keypads to the alternate area.

Edited by RAL, Yesterday, 06:43 PM.