Does anyone know what the difference is? I have a Caddx panel and have some NX-455's installed. I want to add a few more and I found used NX-454's which look similar but I can't find any documentation. Cost is a fraction of the new NX-455 and these are not for doors that I worry about a lot - more interested in knowing if they are open or not. Thanks.
-
Did you know that you can enjoy many members-only features simply by quickly registering (no CAPTCHA!)?
Registering gives you access to our giveaways, forum features, increased search performance, access to our Download Library, create your own blog & gallery, and more!
Once you have registered, stop by in 'Hello World', and introduce yourself.
Difference between NX-454 and NX-454 Wireless sensor?
Started by simonmason , Today, 08:37 AM
No replies to this topic
0 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users