OmniPro II - unable to silence the alarm

Hi All,
Wonder if anyone can offer any advice on how to troubleshoot an issue I'm having.
I have a Omnipro II, 4.0B firmware, with a Expansion Module. The issue I have is on several occasions when the alarm has been set off, for a genuine reason like a smoke detector or not being able to enter the disarm code quick enough, I'm then unable to silence the alarm!
I repeatedly enter the correct disarm code, which is accepted, but the sounders continue to deafen everyone. Eventually I have to disconnect the Omnipro II from the mains and the battery. The Wife acceptance factor has been downgraded.
Any help greatly appreciated.
All the best
Dean.