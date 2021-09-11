OmniPro II - unable to silence the alarm

Posted Yesterday, 12:47 PM

Hi All,

Wonder if anyone can offer any advice on how to troubleshoot an issue I'm having.

I have a Omnipro II, 4.0B firmware, with a Expansion Module. The issue I have is on several occasions when the alarm has been set off, for a genuine reason like a smoke detector or not being able to enter the disarm code quick enough, I'm then unable to silence the alarm!

I repeatedly enter the correct disarm code, which is accepted, but the sounders continue to deafen everyone. Eventually I have to disconnect the Omnipro II from the mains and the battery. The Wife acceptance factor has been downgraded.

Any help greatly appreciated.

All the best

Dean.