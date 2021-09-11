Jump to content


OmniPro II - unable to silence the alarm

Started by deang , Yesterday, 12:47 PM

#1 deang

Posted Yesterday, 12:47 PM

Hi All, 

 

Wonder if anyone can offer any advice on how to troubleshoot an issue I'm having.

 

I have a Omnipro II, 4.0B firmware, with a Expansion Module. The issue I have is on several occasions when the alarm has been set off, for a genuine reason like a smoke detector or not being able to enter the disarm code quick enough, I'm then unable to silence the alarm!

 

I repeatedly enter the correct disarm code, which is accepted, but the sounders continue to deafen everyone. Eventually I have to disconnect the Omnipro II from the mains and the battery. The Wife acceptance factor has been downgraded.

 

Any help greatly appreciated.

 

All the best

Dean.


Posted Yesterday, 08:13 PM

Welcome to the Cocoontech Forum Dean.

 

Are you seeing any error codes on your consoles?  Are you using a sounder device?

 

It could be that one or more devices are drawing too much power.  


