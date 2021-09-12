Davis Vantage Vue use with Meteostick

First time use of a Meteostick here. The Meteostick has been sitting now for years and never used.
Doing this all in Linux.
1 - Updated firmware to current hex file and used this command to install updated firmware.
A - installed avrdude (IE: sudo su, apt install avrdude)
B - downloaded current Meteostick firmware/
C - update of firmware
avrdude -F -b 115200 -c stk500v1 -p m328p -P /dev/ttyUSB0 -U flash:w:/meteostick.hex
2 - install screen
sudo apt-get install screen
3 - run terminal with screen
screen /dev/ttyUSB0 115200
# MeteoStick Version 2.5.3 (Feb 6 2019 11:14:06), Free RAM 698, SN: XXX
Very slow to boot - Arduino
Will continue shortly.