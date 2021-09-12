Jump to content


Davis Vantage Vue use with Meteostick

Started by pete_c , Today, 10:03 AM

#1 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 10:03 AM

First time use of a Meteostick here.  The Meteostick has been sitting now for years and never used.

 

Doing this all in Linux.

 

1 - Updated firmware to current hex file and used this command to install updated firmware.

 

A - installed avrdude (IE: sudo su, apt install avrdude)

 

B - downloaded current Meteostick firmware/

 

C - update of firmware

 

avrdude -F -b 115200 -c stk500v1 -p m328p -P /dev/ttyUSB0 -U flash:w:/meteostick.hex

 

2 - install screen

 

sudo apt-get install screen

 

3 - run terminal with screen

 

screen /dev/ttyUSB0 115200

 

# MeteoStick Version 2.5.3 (Feb  6 2019 11:14:06), Free RAM 698, SN: XXX

# License Information:
#   MeteoStick © 2018 by smartbedded.com
?
# Meteostick Version 2.5.3
 

Very slow to boot - Arduino

 

Will continue shortly.

 


#2 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 10:18 AM

To exit screen terminal:

press Ctrl+a, then a capital K.

 

Setting frequency:

 

m0
# chip authentication ok: 14
# frequency band 915MHz (US)
B 28138 338509 239 98981 0 0
 
setting output to readable text:
 
o2
# output clear text
Indoor temp:17.6C press:989.94hPa valid packets:0.0%
 
Setting to listen to transmitter IDs 1-5
 
t31
# listening to transmitter 1 2 3 4 5
Rain id:5 ticks:134 signal:-43db
Wind id:5 speed:1.89m/s dir:116deg signal:-43db
Outdoor id:5 temp:25.2C hum:65% signal:-44db
Wind id:5 speed:1.89m/s dir:68deg signal:-44db
Panel id:5 power:23.0% signal:-46db
Rain id:5 ticks:134 signal:-48db
Wind id:5 speed:1.42m/s dir:351deg signal:-48db
 
Outdoor id:5 temp:25.5C hum:66% signal:-50db
Wind id:5 speed:0.94m/s dir:128deg signal:-50db
Wind id:5 speed:0.47m/s dir:128deg signal:-43db
Rain id:5 ticks:134 signal:-44db
Wind id:5 speed:0.47m/s dir:87deg signal:-44db
Outdoor id:5 temp:25.5C hum:65% signal:-49db
Wind id:5 speed:0.94m/s dir:99deg signal:-49db
Indoor temp:18.7C press:989.78hPa valid packets:51.2%
Rain id:5 ticks:134 signal:-46db
Wind id:5 speed:0.94m/s dir:93deg signal:-46db
Outdoor id:5 temp:25.5C hum:65% signal:-45db
Wind id:5 speed:1.89m/s dir:133deg signal:-45db
Panel id:5 power:22.0% signal:-45db
Rain id:5 ticks:134 signal:-45db
Wind id:5 speed:3.32m/s dir:109deg signal:-45db
 
 
Changing from C to F.
 
Not sure about this...will continue
 
 

#3 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 10:22 AM

Also entertaining purchasing the WiFiLogger.  Traditionally connectivity was via a serial data logger plugged in to the Davis Console.

 

I initially kept moving the Davis Weather station until I took it down and connected to the Davis on the nearby golf course which I could see in the middle of a rough.

 

WiFiLogger 2

WiFiLogger is a 3rd party data logger to use with Davis® weather stations consoles. Now you can enhance your console not only with memory to log your archive data, but also with Wi-Fi capability. With WiFiLogger your weather station will become truly an Internet of Things device. WiFiLogger is an autonomous device. It doesn’t need a computer to post weather data to the Internet. All you need is an Internet service with router and Wi-Fi.


