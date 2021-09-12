Davis Vantage Vue use with Meteostick

Posted Today, 10:22 AM

Also entertaining purchasing the WiFiLogger. Traditionally connectivity was via a serial data logger plugged in to the Davis Console.

I initially kept moving the Davis Weather station until I took it down and connected to the Davis on the nearby golf course which I could see in the middle of a rough.

WiFiLogger is a 3rd party data logger to use with Davis® weather stations consoles. Now you can enhance your console not only with memory to log your archive data, but also with Wi-Fi capability. With WiFiLogger your weather station will become truly an Internet of Things device. WiFiLogger is an autonomous device. It doesn’t need a computer to post weather data to the Internet. All you need is an Internet service with router and Wi-Fi.