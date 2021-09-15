Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

MQTT - HA - CumulusMX Question for 123

Started by pete_c , Yesterday, 10:16 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 pete_c

pete_c

    Cocoonut

  • -=Gold Supporter=-
  • 10608 posts
  • Location:House
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Main Lobby, Open Source Automation
  • Hardware:HAI OmniPro II, Mi Casa Verde Vera, Ocelot
  • Tech:X10-PLC, X10-RF, UPB, INSTEON, Z-Wave, ZigBee, 1-Wire, xAP, xPL, ALC
  • Audio:Russound
  • Video:MythTV
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr
  • Phone:Asterisk, FreePBX, Ooma, POTS, VoIP via ISP

Posted Yesterday, 10:16 AM

Noticed your posts on the Home assistant forums relating to HA-MQTT and CumulusMX.

 

Here using Cumulus webtags to generate my MQTT stuff and it works fine (work in progress).

 

Created an MQTT IntervalTemplate text file in CumulusMX that looks like this:

 

{"topics":[
    {
        "topic": "CumulusMX/Interval",
        "data": "{\"time\":\"<#timehhmmss>\",\"battery\":<#txbattery channel=5>,\"pressure\":<#presstrendenglish rc=y>,\"inside-temp\":<#intemp rc=y>,\"temp\":<#temp rc=y>,\"humidity\":<#hum>,\"inside-humidity\":<#inhum>,\"wgust\":<#wgust rc=y>}",
        "retain": true
    }
]}

and edited my HA configuration.yaml file so it looks like this:

 

 

- platform: mqtt
    name: "CumulusMX_Interval"
    state_topic: "CumulusMX/Interval"

 

Using MQTT Explorer and HA I see this:

 

 

{"time":"10:12:55","battery":ok,"pressure":Rising,"inside-temp":78.2,"temp":70.7,"humidity":60,"inside-humidity":40,"wgust":2}

 

This is good.  Trying to get individual variables in HA is where I am having issues:

 

IE:  This does not work for me:

 

 

- platform: mqtt
    state_topic: "CumulusMX/Interval:battery"
    name: "Davis ISS Battery"
    unit_of_measurement: ''
    value_template: value_json.battery

@123

 

What am I doing wrong here?

 

 


Back to Wiring Closet


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. General
  3. Wiring Closet
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·