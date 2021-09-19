Jump to content


Cant update OPII time

Started by Mr Spock , Today, 12:24 AM

Posted Today, 12:24 AM

I just tried to update my OPII controllers time and get this error message about an unhandled exception of the time format.  It looks valid to me.  Its been a year at least since I've reset the time, not sure why this is happening since it worked fine for years.  I'm running 3.16 software, which is pretty old.  

 

System.ArgumentOutOfRangeException: Value of '9/18/2021 10:25:23 PM' is not valid for 'Value'. 'Value' should be between 'MinDate' and 'MaxDate'.  

 

Any ideas?  


Posted Today, 10:05 AM

Update PCA to most current version and you will be OK.

 

Here is a link to newest version of PCA.  It is free now.

 

PCA and Help file


Posted Today, 10:14 AM

Check for latest version of PC Access


