Cant update OPII time

I just tried to update my OPII controllers time and get this error message about an unhandled exception of the time format. It looks valid to me. Its been a year at least since I've reset the time, not sure why this is happening since it worked fine for years. I'm running 3.16 software, which is pretty old.

System.ArgumentOutOfRangeException: Value of '9/18/2021 10:25:23 PM' is not valid for 'Value'. 'Value' should be between 'MinDate' and 'MaxDate'.

Any ideas?

