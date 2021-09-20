I have a door allarm on the patio door and the alarm went off twice last night. Could this be battery?
-
Did you know that you can enjoy many members-only features simply by quickly registering (no CAPTCHA!)?
Registering gives you access to our giveaways, forum features, increased search performance, access to our Download Library, create your own blog & gallery, and more!
Once you have registered, stop by in 'Hello World', and introduce yourself.
Door sensor alarm has gone off twice
Started by RogueOne , Today, 10:45 AM
No replies to this topic
0 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users