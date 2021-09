Posted Today, 07:01 AM

Hi all,

by the software "dealer pc access" I can see in my omni2e central only 56 flags....

So I can command "only" 56 relay in my omnibus....

I'm using homnilinkbridge to command my omni2e central by home assistant... So I can command only 56 relay in omnibus from home assistant...

Is possibile to upgrade the number of the controlled relay in omnibus?