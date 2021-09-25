Lighting control question

Posted Today, 06:12 PM

New construction. Electrical rough-in starting soon. The scenario is...

I have eight recessed light cans (haven't purchased them yet, so don't know what kind), all in fairly close proximity to each other, but not exactly in the same room. Lights 1 and 2 are controlled by the same 3-way switch setup. Lights 5, 6, 7, and 8 are controlled by the same single switch. I need lights 3 and 4 to be on if 1 and 2 are on, and/or 5 thru 8 are on. If 1 and 2 are off, and 5 thru 8 are off, then 3 and 4 should be off. I guess you could say that 3 and 4 "overlap" with the other two groups of lights.

I haven't considered any kind of "smart light" setup, UPB, etc., although I need to look into lighting control very soon. Is there a conventional wiring solution to this, or does it require some level of smart lights and/or home automation? I will be installing an Elk M1G, but I've never used it for lighting control.

Thanks,

Ira