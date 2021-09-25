Jump to content


Lighting control question

Started by Ira , Today, 06:12 PM

#1 Ira

Ira

Posted Today, 06:12 PM

New construction. Electrical rough-in starting soon. The scenario is...

 

I have eight recessed light cans (haven't purchased them yet, so don't know what kind), all in fairly close proximity to each other, but not exactly in the same room. Lights 1 and 2 are controlled by the same 3-way switch setup. Lights 5, 6, 7, and 8 are controlled by the same single switch. I need lights 3 and 4 to be on if 1 and 2 are on, and/or 5 thru 8 are on. If 1 and 2 are off, and 5 thru 8 are off, then 3 and 4 should be off. I guess you could say that 3 and 4 "overlap" with the other two groups of lights.

 

I haven't considered any kind of "smart light" setup, UPB, etc., although I need to look into lighting control very soon. Is there a conventional wiring solution to this, or does it require some level of smart lights and/or home automation? I will be installing an Elk M1G, but I've never used it for lighting control.

 

Thanks,

Ira


#2 RAL

RAL

Posted Today, 06:43 PM

This would be easy to do with just two RIB relays.  Connect the coil of one relay to the neutral and switched hot wire for lights 1&2.  Connect the coil of the other relay to the neutral and switched hot wires for lights 5-8.  The common terminal of both relays gets wired to the always-hot wire for lights 3&4. The normally open (NO) contacts of the two relays get wired together for use as the switched hot to lights 3&4.   Just a simple OR circuit.   

You need to keep the neutral and hot wires for each set of lights together in the same cable to be compliant with the NEC. 

You'll need to locate the relays on a junction box that is accessible in the future, in case they ever need replacing, or if the wiring connections need repair. You can't bury them in a wall or ceiling where you can't get to them. Again, a NEC requirement.

The way things are wired, you could power all the lights from a single circuit breaker, or they could be powered from completely separate circuits. The relays will keep things isolated.

Note that the contacts on this RIB relay are rated for just 600W of tungsten lighting load. With just 2 fixtures for it to turn on/off, that should be fine. If you need to control a heavier load, there are other models of RIB relays.
 
