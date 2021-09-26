I need to replace the clock battery (CR2032) on my M1G. The keyboard time display has been drifting from real time. How do I get access to the battery, more specifically how do I remove the M1G cover to expose the circuit board. Is a cover removal tool needed? Thanks for any advice.
-
Did you know that you can enjoy many members-only features simply by quickly registering (no CAPTCHA!)?
Registering gives you access to our giveaways, forum features, increased search performance, access to our Download Library, create your own blog & gallery, and more!
Once you have registered, stop by in 'Hello World', and introduce yourself.
Elk M1G, how do I access to the circuit board
Started by bhs , Today, 11:45 AM
No replies to this topic
0 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users