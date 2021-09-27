Wireless window sensors

Posted Today, 11:56 AM

New home construction. I have a M1G that I plan on installing. I don't want to drill and windows recessed sensors, so I plan on using wireless (don't know which ones yet). I have 23 double hung windows. I thought about locating the sensors on top of the bottom sash, so one sensor could be used for both the bottom and top sashes. The top of the bottom sash is flat and wide/thick enough to mount the main part of the sensor. However, when both sashes are closed, the wooden area on the upper sash that lines up with the top of the lower sash is the horizontal muntin bar, which is essentially a small quarter-round.

It looks like the only place the magnet can be located is on the glass (using double-sided tape), but I think that puts it about 1/2" above the top of the other "half" of the sensor that is mounted on the top of the lower sash. It will also put it at a 90 degree angle to the other half.

Before spending $1K+ on the sensors, I would like to make sure they will work. The hard-wired window sensors I've used in the past were easy to test to make sure a sensor was mounted correctly (spacing, etc.) without having to wire it up. Can the same thing be done with Elk's wireless sensors, or do I need to have an M1G, wireless transmitter, etc., all hooked up and running to make sure the sensors are mounted in a way that will work?

Any suggestions on dealing with double hung windows that doesn't involve any drilling?

Thanks,

Ira