Insteon dimmer switch 2477D not working.

Posted Today, 06:43 PM

The switch acts like it's on, but lights don't work. Switch LED's are on. App connects to it fine and even turns it on and off like normal, yet no lights. I have done all the updates, resets, reinstalls that Insteon recommends. Even use the gap switch to reset. No result.

The switch that was there before works perfectly fine. So does the light fixture. I have tried this with 2 different Insteon switches and the result is the same.

My wall has 4 wires: red, black, white, and ground. I determined with a meter that the line wire is the red; so I switched the red and black wires. But I have tried it both ways.

Please help this frustrated DIYer......