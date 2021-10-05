Nest thermostat and HAI RC-80

Posted Today, 03:39 AM

Our 2001-era Omni LT presently works fine with two HAI Omnistat RC-80s controlling our 2 independent HVAC units. I am thinking of replacing RC-80s with Nest thermostats as our local power company is almost giving Nest for free. Is it possible to replace RC-80 with a Nest thermostat and still be able use the Omni LT consoles (and automation programs) for reading temperature and controlling/overriding Nest thermostats? Nest's "learning" based control decisions should appear to Omni as a user manually overriding set points on RC-80. Anyone tried this?