SafeHomeCentral anyone?

Started by ano , Today, 07:00 PM

#1 ano

ano

Posted Today, 07:00 PM

So I have a 3G cellular communicator with Alarm Relay, but unfortunately, AT&T will be sunsetting 3G in February 2022.  Unfortunately mine stopped working 2 weeks ago.  I can pay them $140 for a new communicator and continue paying them $21 month for service.  I can get a Internet communicator for $189 plus $60 and save $5 a month.  All pretty expensive.  Especially considering that I don't leave home much anymore. 

 

So I came across SafeHomeCentral and they have responded to my questions fast.  https://safehomecentral.com/

 

Cellular monitoring is $16.95/month no contract.  The Alula BAT-CONNECT you need is around $160 and it has both Internet & Cellular.  There are Verizon and AT&T versions.

 

Anyone else use them?  Alarm Relay has been fine, BUT I never heard a peep from them when my communicator stopped communicating for weeks. When I called them they ran a test and said, "yeah its not connected."  Duh!!

 

SafeHomeCentral says they have 1000+ people with this communicator.  


