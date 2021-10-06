SafeHomeCentral anyone?

Posted Today, 07:00 PM

So I have a 3G cellular communicator with Alarm Relay, but unfortunately, AT&T will be sunsetting 3G in February 2022. Unfortunately mine stopped working 2 weeks ago. I can pay them $140 for a new communicator and continue paying them $21 month for service. I can get a Internet communicator for $189 plus $60 and save $5 a month. All pretty expensive. Especially considering that I don't leave home much anymore.

So I came across SafeHomeCentral and they have responded to my questions fast. https://safehomecentral.com/

Cellular monitoring is $16.95/month no contract. The Alula BAT-CONNECT you need is around $160 and it has both Internet & Cellular. There are Verizon and AT&T versions.

Anyone else use them? Alarm Relay has been fine, BUT I never heard a peep from them when my communicator stopped communicating for weeks. When I called them they ran a test and said, "yeah its not connected." Duh!!

SafeHomeCentral says they have 1000+ people with this communicator.

Edited by ano, Today, 07:02 PM.