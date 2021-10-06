OmniPro2 battery low question

Posted Today, 07:24 PM

So I have an OP2 panel with 4 extension enclosures, so there are a total of five 12V backup batteries. Every once in a while, I get a "battery low" alert, and I have to go around testing each backup battery until I find the offending one, and replace it. Given that I need to walk around to 5 different locations, it's kind of a pain, but whatever.

So with the latest warning, I'm stumped. I checked all 5 backup batteries and they all seem to be fine.

Is there something within the console or PCA that would tell me precisely which battery is low?

Thanks!