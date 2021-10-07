Tasmota Static IP and NTP time configuration

Lost main PFSense router yesterday and had to go to backup PFSense router.
Backup PFSense router was almost a duplicate of main PFSense router - lost all DHCP reservations
Fixed main PFSense router before end of day and re-enabled it.
Using TasmoAdmin these days in Home Assistant or Jon00 monitoring utility in Homeseer.
Fix for me was assigning my Tasmota devices a static IP and checking and setting time configuration in the console
Static IP commands via console:
Example:
IP Address
ipaddress1 192.168.0.210
Gateway Address
ipaddress2 192.168.0.1
Subnet Address
ipaddress3 255.255.255.0
Removed DHCP reservations on firewall for static IP configured tasmota devices.
Time settings I use in the console
NTP server
ntpserver1 ipaddressofntpserver1
ntpserver2 ipaddressofntpserver2
ntpserver3 ipaddressofntpserver3
To see all of the ntpservers configured
ntpserver0
To enable ntpserver use:
time 0
to enable timezone
timezone -5 (Chicago time)
to check time
time
Here used time schedules for initial deployment of Tasmota devices which were not connected to automation server.