Tasmota Static IP and NTP time configuration

Started by pete_c , Today, 06:56 AM

#1 pete_c

Posted Today, 06:56 AM

Lost main PFSense router yesterday and had to go to backup PFSense router.

 

Backup PFSense router was almost a duplicate of main PFSense router - lost all DHCP reservations

 

Fixed main PFSense router before end of day and re-enabled it.

 

Using TasmoAdmin these days in Home Assistant or Jon00 monitoring utility in Homeseer.

 

Fix for me was assigning my Tasmota devices a static IP and checking and setting time configuration in the console

 

Static IP commands via console:

Example:

 

IP Address

ipaddress1 192.168.0.210

 

Gateway Address
ipaddress2 192.168.0.1
 

Subnet Address

ipaddress3 255.255.255.0

 

Removed DHCP reservations on firewall for static IP configured tasmota devices.

 

 

Time settings I use in the console

 

NTP server

 

ntpserver1 ipaddressofntpserver1

ntpserver2 ipaddressofntpserver2

ntpserver3 ipaddressofntpserver3

 

To see all of the ntpservers configured

 

ntpserver0

 

To enable ntpserver use:

 

time 0

 

to enable timezone

 

timezone -5 (Chicago time)

 

to check time

 

time

 

Here used time schedules for initial deployment of Tasmota devices which were not connected to automation server.


