Tasmota Static IP and NTP time configuration

Posted Today, 06:56 AM

Lost main PFSense router yesterday and had to go to backup PFSense router.

Backup PFSense router was almost a duplicate of main PFSense router - lost all DHCP reservations

Fixed main PFSense router before end of day and re-enabled it.

Using TasmoAdmin these days in Home Assistant or Jon00 monitoring utility in Homeseer.

Fix for me was assigning my Tasmota devices a static IP and checking and setting time configuration in the console

Static IP commands via console:

Example:

IP Address

ipaddress1 192.168.0.210

Gateway Address

ipaddress2 192.168.0.1



Subnet Address

ipaddress3 255.255.255.0

Removed DHCP reservations on firewall for static IP configured tasmota devices.

Time settings I use in the console

NTP server

ntpserver1 ipaddressofntpserver1

ntpserver2 ipaddressofntpserver2

ntpserver3 ipaddressofntpserver3

To see all of the ntpservers configured

ntpserver0

To enable ntpserver use:

time 0

to enable timezone

timezone -5 (Chicago time)

to check time

time

Here used time schedules for initial deployment of Tasmota devices which were not connected to automation server.