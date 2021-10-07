Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

FireFox browsers do not function - Error 522

Started by LarrylLix , Today, 08:41 AM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 LarrylLix

LarrylLix

    Cocoonut

  • Registered
  • PipPipPipPip
  • 1662 posts
  • Location:Bethesda, Ontario
  • Experience:guru
  • Software:Custom
  • Hardware:ISY-99, Custom
  • Tech:INSTEON, 1-Wire, Custom
  • Audio:Custom
  • CCTV:ip
  • Phone:Ooma

Posted Today, 08:41 AM

Many have complained elsewhere about some browsers not functioning with cocoontech.com lately.

 

Apparently my FF version must have been behind in updates as the last two updates to FF over the last week or so has locked me out from reading the forums.

 

According to cloudFlare they get a reported error 522 from the website.

 

Sometimes it reports that the cloudFlare intermediate pop site is down also. Currently working with my Edge version but I try to avoid it usually.


Edited by LarrylLix, Today, 08:43 AM.

Back to Feedback


1 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 1 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Site
  3. Feedback
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·