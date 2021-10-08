New Router OmniPro Issues

Posted Today, 10:32 PM

Hoping someone here can point me in the right direction...feel like I'm missing something basic...

Been using a ASUS rtac66u for a long while...don't remember having much of a challenge getting it set up with the OPII panel (PCAccess remote access etc)..

Decided to upgrade to Asus Zenwifi AX to get better coverage around my house with multiple nodes etc...was hopeful it'll be easy...all the Asus routers share a similar web console that i am already familiar with..

I cannot for the life of me get the router to "See" my panel..

The router comes out of box with a IP address of 192.168.50.1..rendering my panels static IP of 192.168.1.48 useless..

I changed the IP address via the keypad to 192.168.50.48...no luck

I thought maybe the changed IP wasn't taking do I changed the router to use 192.168.1.1 to allow the original panel IP address to function.. still nothing..

two red led lights to the left of the ethernet port on the panel....the left one is on steady and the right one blinks intermittently..

so here is the question..is this a router setup problem or a OPII setup issue and does anyone have any pearls of wisdom that can shed some light on this issue?

Much thanks in advance

Edited by abbachia, Today, 10:34 PM.