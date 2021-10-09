Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Unable to connect to network

Started by DANNER , Today, 02:15 PM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 DANNER

DANNER

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 15 posts

Posted Today, 02:15 PM

While on vacation this summer, while working initially, my Omni Pro II lost connection to the network and I haven't been able to connect since.   Here are the things I've tried that were unsuccessful:

 

  1. Changing the IP address in both the console, router, and PC access.
  2. Swapping ethernet cables
  3. Connecting via a USB->Serial cable with PC Access. I've never done this before so I don't know if I was doing it right.

All sensors continue to work and the programs I already setup continue to run.   I'm concerned now that this is a physical issue with the board and the NIC and Serial ports are somehow busted.  

 

Anything else I can try?

 

EDIT: Sorry meant to post in the HAI Market place.  Can't change the title.


Edited by DANNER, Today, 02:21 PM.

Back to Home Automation


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·