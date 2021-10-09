Unable to connect to network

While on vacation this summer, while working initially, my Omni Pro II lost connection to the network and I haven't been able to connect since. Here are the things I've tried that were unsuccessful:
- Changing the IP address in both the console, router, and PC access.
- Swapping ethernet cables
- Connecting via a USB->Serial cable with PC Access. I've never done this before so I don't know if I was doing it right.
All sensors continue to work and the programs I already setup continue to run. I'm concerned now that this is a physical issue with the board and the NIC and Serial ports are somehow busted.
Anything else I can try?
EDIT: Sorry meant to post in the HAI Market place. Can't change the title.
Edited by DANNER, Today, 02:21 PM.