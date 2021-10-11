October, 2021
Replaced the two serpentine belts, tensioners and thermostat on the E46. Easier to do that changing the rotors, brake pads and coils.
I was going to have this done at a shop and delayed due to parts shortages. I had no issues getting all of the BMW parts for the automobile.
Best instruction was via You Tube videos.
1 - remove filter box and MAF wire connections * so you have more space to work in.
2 - remove top shield of radiator - its all plastic and it was 4 push pins
3 - removed fan clutch (most difficult part which took 10 minutes really) * soaked large 32mm bolt in WD40 to loosen the reverse thread.
4 - partially drained radiator
5 - unbolted thermostat and replaced it.
6 - removed tensioner and idler pulley and replaced them both. BMW has moved from a mechanical type of tensioner to a piston type.
-
Did you know that you can enjoy many members-only features simply by quickly registering (no CAPTCHA!)?
Registering gives you access to our giveaways, forum features, increased search performance, access to our Download Library, create your own blog & gallery, and more!
Once you have registered, stop by in 'Hello World', and introduce yourself.
Belts, tensioners and thermostat on the E46
Started by pete_c , Today, 07:36 AM
No replies to this topic
3 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 3 guests, 0 anonymous users