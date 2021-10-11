Jump to content


Belts, tensioners and thermostat on the E46

Started by pete_c , Today, 07:36 AM

pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 07:36 AM

October, 2021
 
Replaced the two serpentine belts, tensioners and thermostat on the E46.  Easier to do that changing the rotors, brake pads and coils.
 
I was going to have this done at a shop and delayed due to parts shortages.  I had no issues getting all of the BMW parts for the automobile.
 
Best instruction was via You Tube videos.
 
1 - remove filter box and MAF wire connections * so you have more space to work in.
2 - remove top shield of radiator - its all plastic and it was 4 push pins
3 - removed fan clutch (most difficult part which took 10 minutes really) * soaked large 32mm bolt in WD40 to loosen the reverse thread.
4 - partially drained radiator
5 - unbolted thermostat and replaced it.
6 - removed tensioner and idler pulley and replaced them both.  BMW has moved from a mechanical type of tensioner to a piston type.
 
