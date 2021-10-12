Snaplink Mobile crashes retrieving setup from OmniPro II

Posted Today, 12:58 PM

Hi All,

I searched around and didn't find an answer :-(... So apologize if there is and answer I could not find it.

I have snap link on my phone, has been working well...

I made some changes to the OmniPro II system and wanted the new names. So I tried to retrieve setup... App crashed.

I deleted and re-entered settings, and the app crashed.

Nothing seems to work.

Does anyone have a work around?

Leviton has not updated the app in 5 years :-(

--

Is there an another app that doesn't require a subscription?

Thank you!

(I'm on IOS)

Phil