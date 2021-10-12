Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Snaplink Mobile crashes retrieving setup from OmniPro II

Started by PhilG , Today, 12:58 PM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 PhilG

PhilG

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 14 posts

Posted Today, 12:58 PM

Hi All,

 

I searched around and didn't find an answer :-(... So apologize if there is and answer I could not find it.

 

I have snap link on my phone, has been working well...

 

I made some changes to the OmniPro II system and wanted the new names.  So I tried to retrieve setup... App crashed.

 

I deleted and re-entered settings, and the app crashed.

 

Nothing seems to work. 

 

Does anyone have a work around?

 

Leviton has not updated the app in 5 years :-(

 

--

 

Is there an another app that doesn't require a subscription?

 

Thank you!

 

(I'm on IOS)

 

Phil

 

 


Back to Home Automation


2 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 2 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·