Snaplink Mobile crashes retrieving setup from OmniPro II

Hi All,
I searched around and didn't find an answer :-(... So apologize if there is and answer I could not find it.
I have snap link on my phone, has been working well...
I made some changes to the OmniPro II system and wanted the new names. So I tried to retrieve setup... App crashed.
I deleted and re-entered settings, and the app crashed.
Nothing seems to work.
Does anyone have a work around?
Leviton has not updated the app in 5 years :-(
--
Is there an another app that doesn't require a subscription?
Thank you!
(I'm on IOS)
Phil