Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

Elk m1xsp and Raspberry pi

Started by snesgenesis , Today, 03:01 PM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 snesgenesis

snesgenesis

    Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPip
  • 79 posts
  • Location:Atlanta,Ga
  • Experience:average
  • Hardware:Elk M1, ISY-99
  • Tech:INSTEON, Z-Wave
  • Audio:Sonos
  • Video:XBMC
  • CCTV:ip
  • Phone:VoIP via ISP

Posted Today, 03:01 PM

I recently picked up an Elk M1EZ8 and an Elk m1xsp for a small studio shed in my backyard. My question is there anyway to interface the m1xsp with the raspberry pi? I want to run Homeseer of the pi, thanks!


Back to Home Security


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Security
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·