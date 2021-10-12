I recently picked up an Elk M1EZ8 and an Elk m1xsp for a small studio shed in my backyard. My question is there anyway to interface the m1xsp with the raspberry pi? I want to run Homeseer of the pi, thanks!
-
Did you know that you can enjoy many members-only features simply by quickly registering (no CAPTCHA!)?
Registering gives you access to our giveaways, forum features, increased search performance, access to our Download Library, create your own blog & gallery, and more!
Once you have registered, stop by in 'Hello World', and introduce yourself.
Elk m1xsp and Raspberry pi
Started by snesgenesis , Today, 03:01 PM
No replies to this topic
0 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users