Raising temps

Posted Today, 03:57 PM

I am in a quandary about a situation where our three thermostats are showing an increase in temperature despite being on vacation and set up for 83 cool and 60 heat while the outside temperatures are ranging from 68 to 72. Currently after bringing everything down to 76 weve gone back up to 78° With the above vacation settings. We have asked our cat sitter to check that fireplaces, ovens and ranges are not on and he has found nothing to explain the increase in temperatures in all three thermostats which are on hold. As a longshot I am asking you do you have any ideas.? We will be home in three days so perhaps we will then get to the bottom of this phenomenon.

Edited by chasers03, Today, 03:59 PM.