Unresponsive serial port of Omni LT controller

Posted Today, 02:59 PM

How do I reset Omni LT controller board which is not responding to serial port/PC Access? Is there a way to do it without disconnecting the battery?

I access the serial port of our old Omni LT controller via an external serial-to-ethernet board (so that I can access it from anywhere). The serial-to-ethernet board seems to be working fine.

The error messages I see on PC Access are "Comm Status: Unexpected Error (53) followed by "Comm status: No reply (1)". I did not change any of the communication setting such as baud rate, etc.

BTW, is there a way to fix this serial port issue without resetting the LT panel?

Thanks.

Edited by TristateUser, Today, 03:00 PM.