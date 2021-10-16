Jump to content


Unresponsive serial port of Omni LT controller

Started by TristateUser , Today, 02:59 PM

#1 TristateUser

Posted Today, 02:59 PM

How do I reset Omni LT controller board which is not responding to serial port/PC Access? Is there a way to do it without disconnecting the battery?

 

I access the serial port of our old Omni LT controller via an external serial-to-ethernet board (so that I can access it from anywhere).  The serial-to-ethernet board seems to be working fine.

The error messages I see on PC Access are "Comm Status: Unexpected Error (53) followed by "Comm status: No reply (1)".  I did not change any of the communication setting such as baud rate, etc.

 

BTW, is there a way to fix this serial port issue without resetting the LT panel?

 

Thanks.


