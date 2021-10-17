Jump to content


Internet options? Satellite?

Started by JimS , Today, 11:48 AM

#1 JimS

Posted Today, 11:48 AM

I currently have 6 Mpbs DSL (well, they changed it a while back and may call it uverse but it's still delivered on the POTs line).  I am too far from the head end to get more bandwidth but may be able to bump up one tier.  I am too far to get video from ATT.  Considering switching internet companies and dropping the POTS line.  Saw something  recently but don't remember where about some new Satellite service that is in preorder for something like $500 equipment charge.  Don't really need it that much but at least double speed would be nice.  I am not in the boonies but don't seem to have many options here.  Suggestions?


