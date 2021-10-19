OmniPro II - Sudden failure

Posted Today, 06:00 AM

Hello all,

My OmniPro II all of a sudden failed at 2.30am this morning. The control panels were beeping and showing "NO CONTROLLER DATA" and I lost access to the unit on the network. Powered on/off (removed battery) but the status light appears not to light either. I looked around and others seemed to have this problem but i did not see a solution. I have a few questions

1. Has anyone seem this issue and recovered from it? if so what did you try?

2. I noticed a few people saying that Leviton still has some sort of RMA process for these boards. Does anyone know what they charge and what the best way is to start the process?

3. Has anyone just replaced their panel with an ELK when it fails?

Thank you

M