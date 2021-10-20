Measuring/monitoring internet speed?

Posted Today, 09:23 PM

I have an Asus router that has a speed monitor. I ran a speed test and the site 3 - 6 Mbps (it varied each time I ran it) but the monitor in the router only showed max of about 1 Mbps for the same time period. Was using the "real time" monitor that graphs the last 10 minutes. Any idea why they are so different. If anything I would have expected the router to show a higher rate if other PCs were doing things at the time. What's the best way to get an honest number for my speed?