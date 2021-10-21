Hello, I've had my omni pro 2 working fine with snaplink for almost 5 years now. Last month snaplink started giving me an "unknown host error" message and wont connect anymore. Any Ideas on hat the problem could be?
-
Did you know that you can enjoy many members-only features simply by quickly registering (no CAPTCHA!)?
Registering gives you access to our giveaways, forum features, increased search performance, access to our Download Library, create your own blog & gallery, and more!
Once you have registered, stop by in 'Hello World', and introduce yourself.
Snaplink "Unkown Host Error" Message
Started by krod , Today, 10:56 PM
No replies to this topic
0 user(s) are reading this topic
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users