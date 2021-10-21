Jump to content


Snaplink "Unkown Host Error" Message

Started by krod , Today, 10:56 PM

#1 krod

krod

Posted Today, 10:56 PM

Hello,  I've had my omni pro 2 working fine with snaplink for almost 5 years now.  Last month snaplink started giving me an "unknown host error" message and wont connect anymore.  Any Ideas on hat the problem could be?


0 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users

